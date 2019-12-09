Thirty Washington students families had a great Thanksgiving courtesy of donated turkeys from Sunny Days In-Home Care.
Mike Bosnic, Washington School District athletic director and head football coach, coordinated the donations.
“Some students on the high school and junior high football teams, and junior high basketball team, as well as other district students received the turkeys,” Bosnic said. “We appreciate David Ellenwood from Sunny Days making the donations and coach Bennett and his wife for their involvement in helping to distribute them.”