Editor’s note: This story is part of a Total Health series the Observer-Reporter is producing in conjunction with Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging.
Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging has partner with North Carolina State University to present a new evidence-based program called “Eat Smart, Move More, Weigh Less.”
The program was developed by professionals at North Carolina State University and the North Carolina Division of Public Health. Based on the theory of planned behavior, the program is an online weight management system that uses strategies proven to work for weight loss and maintenance.
Each lesson informs, empowers and motivates participants to live mindfully as they make choices about eating and physical activity. The program is delivered in an interactive real-time format with a live instructor.
Sessions are setup so only the instructor is seen and heard during the live class. Participants are not required to have a microphone or camera in order to participate in the program.
Convenient lunch time and evening classes are available with one-on-one support. Those taking part in the program must have access to a computers laptops, tablets or smart phone.
Lessons provided as part of the program include:
- Information about why living mindfully is an important behavior for weight loss/maintenance;
- Practical strategies for adopting the behavior;
- Three to five minute physical activity breaks;
- Ways concepts can be adopted by the whole family;
- Opportunity for sharing and celebrating;
- Suggestions for living mindfully;
- Guided discussion of strategy for the week.
Participants will receive a welcome Kit mailed to them, which includes a program workbook, mindful eating journal and measurement guidelines. Participants can track progress, set goals and communicate with their instructor though the progress portal, which works with all FitBit devices for easy tracking. One-on-one support with an instructor and registered dietitian nutritionist for additional support are available throughout the week.
New class sessions begin nearly every month.
The Health and Wellness program offers free tuition, valued at $250, for those 60 and older within Fayette, Greene and Washington Counties interested in this self-driven, 15-week program.
For more information or to register for this unique online weight management program, contact Patti at 724-228-7080.