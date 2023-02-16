How long has it been since you checked your smartphone for calls, texts or emails?

More than 81% of Americans owns a smartphone, and there’s a growing problem of overuse. Some research points to the potential for smartphone obsession or addiction and a need for a study of how their use affects mental health. Neuroimaging studies have even concluded that internet addiction and related smartphone and social media use demonstrate similar increases in brain activity to substance-related addictions.

