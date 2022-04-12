The Washington County Cattlemen’s Association annual old-fashioned apple pie contest and auction will be April 23. The event will be in conjunction with the Washington County Ag Days at the Washington County Fairgrounds and Expo Center on April 22, 2–9 p.m. and April 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pies will be accepted from noon to 2 p.m. on April 23 inside the Hog Father’s Kitchen in the food court of the fairgrounds. Signage will be posted. Judging will take place at 2 p.m., and the auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the main staging area inside Hall 1. There will be senior and junior divisions.
Awards will be given to the top three pies in each division, and an overall prettiest pie will be selected from all the entries. First place will receive $50, second $25 and third $15. The prettiest pie will be awarded $20. Pies will be judged on taste, appearance, texture, filling and crust.
All proceeds raised help support the WCCA Educational Support Grant Scholarship Program. Those with questions can contact Ethan Shriver at 724-809-1862 or Jessica Cole at 724-809-1189.