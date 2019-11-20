Presbyterian SeniorCare Network hosted a crowd of 435 guests Nov. 9 for its annual Your Holiday Home event at Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe. Proceeds from the event support the SeniorCARE Fund for residents of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network campus in Washington. The SeniorCARE Fund provides benevolent care to assist care community residents who have outlived resources to pay for their care.

