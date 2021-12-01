The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a $1,000 check to Angel Ridge Animal Rescue. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Bob Passante, past president Chapter 16; Louise Medvid; and Dave Richards, ride chairman.
