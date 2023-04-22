Until recently, Portugal was not a major travel destination, as most tourists preferred to visit larger European countries. Portugal was considered too small or more of the same. However, once word got out that Portugal offered a unique travel experience, American tourists began visiting in record numbers. Moreover, Portugal has become a popular landing spot for retired Americans seeking favorable year-round weather along the coast and an inexpensive standard of living.
We found Portugal to be a land of friendly people, great cuisine, fascinating culture and shifting geography. The most striking social dynamic for me was that in Portugal, people realize they live in a small country and must pull together. They accept high taxes in return for cradle-to-grave benefits enjoyed by all of society. While Portuguese grumble about the government, they see that the benefits of democratic socialism far outweigh the limitations on wealth. Contrast that view with our wealthier, more diverse country. America does not have a single important cultural, economic, political or social force that is not tearing us apart more than bringing us together.
We were enticed to visit Portugal by reports of a fabulous travel experience with low tour costs because of inexpensive meals and hotels. Our journey was delayed twice by severe COVID-19 outbreaks in Europe. Finally, in early March, we were off for Lisbon. We chose to travel in early spring to avoid the 100-degree temperatures and forest fires that have plagued inland Portugal during the summer months. We landed three days before our tour began to conquer jet lag and take in the museums and history of the capital.
In Lisbon, we were struck by the lack of medieval buildings. While cobblestone streets and colorful azulejos tile are everywhere, the city looks like what one would find in North America. We learned that in 1775, an earthquake and tsunami destroyed Lisbon and the enjoining areas. It was one of the deadliest climate events in human history with 50,000 people losing their lives.
The art museums in Lisbon are small, but world-class. The day before our tour began, we journeyed to the nearby town of Sintra, one of the many UNESCO World Heritage sites in the country. The destination is a gorgeously landscaped hilltop favored by Portuguese royalty. The local summer palace contains centuries of history and artifacts that gave us a foundation for what was to come.
That evening we enjoyed a welcome dinner with our tour group and prepared for the first of many early morning bus rides to cover the countryside. Before leaving Lisbon, our group visited the famous Jeronimos Monastery, Belem Tower and the Monument of the Discoveries. The latter two attractions pay homage to the many explorers who left Lisbon to bring fame and fortune to their country. On our last evening in Lisbon, we were treated to a traditional Portuguese meal with melancholy Fado music.
Our next destination was Nazare. This sleepy surfing village has turned into a worldwide sensation after an HBO documentary highlighted what are considered to be the largest surfing waves in the world. Unfortunately, on the day of our visit, the surf was calm. We had to make due with an incredible fish stew, fresh bread and sardine pate.
Next on tour was Tomar, a charming and naturally beautiful town in central Portugal. It is popularly known as the Knights Templar City, as it was once the seat of this famous order. The Knights Templar were persecuted in France and forced to relocate in Portugal. In Tomar, the Knights built the Convent of Christ, one of the important works of the Portuguese Renaissance.
In the morning, we were off to spend two days in Porto, located in northern Portugal and the country’s second largest city. Author J.K. Rowling conceived the Harry Potter novel series in this town, inspired by the breathtaking riverfront views and ancient buildings. On our last evening, we broke away from our group for a private dinner across the river, looking down on the lights of Porto. A cruise on the Douro River capped our experience.
Our bus traveled onward to Guimaraes for a rainy day walking tour. The town is another World Heritage site with a wealth of well-preserved buildings from the middle ages. This was followed by visits to Viseu and Evora. The former gave us a walking tour of the Jewish quarter and the Jewish museum. The latter presented a town in central Portugal that can trace its history back 5,000 years.
Highlights in Evora were a well-preserved Roman temple and a 16th century chapel completely decorated with bones, skulls and entire skeletons. Over the entrance to the chapel are the words, “We Bones Are Here, Waiting for Yours.” The monks believed this chapel of bones was a helpful place to meditate on the transience of material things in the undeniable presence of death.
On the way back to Lisbon and the wrap-up of our adventure, we were given excellent tours of a port winery and a cork factory. Portugal is the world’s leading producer of natural cork, home to the largest cork forest in the world, covering 1.8 million acres. Cork purses and shoes were in high demand in the gift shop.
Our trip was both entertaining and informative and included other venues not highlighted here. Do not hesitate to place Portugal on your travel bucket list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.