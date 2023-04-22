Until recently, Portugal was not a major travel destination, as most tourists preferred to visit larger European countries. Portugal was considered too small or more of the same. However, once word got out that Portugal offered a unique travel experience, American tourists began visiting in record numbers. Moreover, Portugal has become a popular landing spot for retired Americans seeking favorable year-round weather along the coast and an inexpensive standard of living.

We found Portugal to be a land of friendly people, great cuisine, fascinating culture and shifting geography. The most striking social dynamic for me was that in Portugal, people realize they live in a small country and must pull together. They accept high taxes in return for cradle-to-grave benefits enjoyed by all of society. While Portuguese grumble about the government, they see that the benefits of democratic socialism far outweigh the limitations on wealth. Contrast that view with our wealthier, more diverse country. America does not have a single important cultural, economic, political or social force that is not tearing us apart more than bringing us together.

