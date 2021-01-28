The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
Those who donate blood in February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. Restrictions apply. For additional information, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
To make an appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross, donate the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.