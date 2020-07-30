The American Red Cross is calling on recovered COVID-19 patients to help others who are battling the virus.
The Red Cross has announced an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a liquid portion of the blood that is rich in antibodies that might help COVID-19 patients fight the infection.
Individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up.
People who have not had COVID-19 can still help by scheduling a regular blood donation to ensure a stable blood supply, since the novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of many blood drives.
“It’s absolutely critical right now. We have a need year-round for blood and we usually see a decline in donations in the summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact because many people aren’t coming out to donate in light of concerns about coronavirus,” said Lisa Landis, director of communications American Red Cross’s Greater Pennsylvania region.
The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the country.
Nationally, convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.
Every unit of blood the Red Cross collects can be used to save up to three lives, Landis said.
As hospitals resume surgical procedures and treatments that require blood transfusions, there has been an increase in demand for blood products, even while COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Landis said each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face covering for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect health.
“We have implemented more safety guidelines and precautions, and we were already following the most stringent of guidelines,” said Landis.
All donation centers are by appointment only with masks worn by everyone and social distancing measures in place.
Those who donate blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, from Aug. 1 through Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card. Donors who give by Aug. 31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season.
People can sign up by completing the Red Cross’ donor information form.
To donate, follow instructions at RedCrossBlood.org
The Red Cross also now offers an app that lets donors track where their blood is donated, and lists blood drives and donation centers.