Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a $500 check to American Legion Post No. 175 Home Association for Christmas gifts for Veterans in Washington area personal care homes. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Dave Peters; Rick Cross; Vicki Knupp; Ken Randolph, Post 175 commander; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Kelley Dickson; Bill Lindsay; and Laura Maloney.
