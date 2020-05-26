Volunteers of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of McGuffey are hosting a Drive-Through Luminaria event at McGuffey High School from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday to benefit the organization's lifesaving programs.
Hundreds of lit bags with the names of cancer survivors and those lost to cancer that will on display around the school buildings, according to an American Cancer Society news release.
The 2020 Relay For Life is adapting from a group walk and team carnival to a safer activity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
Participants will not be permitted to exit cars and will be able to take their time driving around the school to view all of the bags. Donations for the American Cancer Society will be accepted during the event, the release said.
Luminaria Bags can be dedicated until 12 p.m. Friday by visiting www.relayforlife.org/pamcguffey or by contacting McGuffey Relay Volunteer Leadership.
“Now, more than ever, the American Cancer Society needs the support of the community in order to deliver its mission,” said Grayson Stewart, McGuffey Relay For Life event lead. “While we had to change our traditional Relay event we still wanted to celebrate our cancer survivors and remember those we have lost. This display will allow us to be socially distant while supporting a great cause. Cancer hasn’t stopped, so neither have we. Together, we can help ACS in their push to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer.”
For more information, visit www.cancer.org.