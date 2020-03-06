Allison Park Elementary School in Chartiers-Houston School District will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year April 15-17. Children registering must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31. Visit the school website www.chbucs.k12.pa.us to sign up for a registration appointment. A registration packed will be sent to the mailing address provided. Please fill out the entire packet prior to registration and bring to registration the following documents: child's birth certificate and social security card, immunization records, proof of residency, which may include parents' utility bills, bill of sale or rental agreement, the child's parent or guardian's drivers license. Parents will be able to sign up for a kindergarten play date that is scheduled for May 20. A kindergarten assignment letter will be sent in early August for an orientation date prior to the start of school. Questions may be directed to the office at 724-745-4700, ext. 300 or 301, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
