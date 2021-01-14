Allegheny General Hospital is the first hospital in Pennsylvania and one of just 16 in the United States to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Comprehensive Cardiac Center Certification, according to an Allegheny Health Network news release.
The announcement marks the latest achievement from the nationally-acclaimed team of cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons of the AHN Cardiovascular Institute, the release said..
“On behalf of Allegheny Health Network, we’re truly honored to receive this distinguished recognition from The Joint Commission which reflects the exceptional quality of our programs and caregivers across the entire Cardiovascular Institute,” said Stephen Bailey, MD, department chair of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at AHN. “By upholding the highest, evidence-based standards of care, we have established a longstanding legacy at AGH and AHN of providing hope to patients with even the most complex cardiovascular diseases.”
In late 2020, AGH underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in which a Joint Commission team evaluated the hospital’s compliance with related certification standards, including disease management, cardiac rehabilitation, clinician training, patient transfers, clinical care delivery and prevention care planning, among others, the release said.
Reviewers also conducted onsite observations and patient interviews as part of the evaluation.
“This designation is a true testament to our many skilled clinicians and their unwavering commitment to leading, multidisciplinary care,” said Srinivas Murali, MD, system chairman for the AHN Department of Cardiovascular Medicine. “We couldn’t be more proud of their outstanding work across all of our cardiovascular programs at AGH.”
In September, AHN also announced that six of its hospitals received the AHA Get With The Guidelines® – Heart Failure Achievement Award. Including AGH, all facilities earned Gold Plus designations, the highest level of achievement and a milestone for the Network’s heart program, the release said.