The Cumberland Township Food Bank sponsored the first All Things Christmas Festival recently, which raised $4,407.50 for the food bank.
Trees and other Christmas displays could be viewed in the Carmichaels First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall from Nov. 29 through Dec. 4. People purchased tickets and placed the ticket in the can next to the Christmas item of their choice.
The trees that brought in the most donations were:
- The Grinch Gives Back, donated by the St. Paul’s Lutheran Mission Circle
- Snow Much Fun – Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club
- Santa is Coming with Goodies on His Sleigh – the Donaldson family
- Old St. Nicholas – Debbie Everly
- Coffee & Donuts – Dustin Hastings
All Things Christmas followed the long tradition of the Christmas Tree Extravaganza, hosted for many years by ACTS in Carmichaels.