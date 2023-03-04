Wander Canonsburg’s downtown long enough and you may find yourself inside a calm, modern café, where the conversation is as warm as the coffee, the company as delightful as the pastries.
The place is Fresh Start Café, a nonprofit coffee shop and community gathering space years in the making, where every person has a seat at the table.
“It’s just a warm, cozy place, which is what Father (George Livanos) wanted,” said John Dziak, board president of Fresh Start, who was instrumental in bringing the café to fruition. “The idea comes from what they have in Greece. The coffeehouse in Greece is called a kafeneio. In a lot of Greek towns, it’s right near the church, middle of town, and everybody goes there: the priest, the mayor, rich, poor, doesn’t matter. Young, old. It’s a place, it’s just a cool place to go.”
Fresh Start is the place to go that nearly wasn’t.
In 2019, the late Rev. George Livanos – who for 32 years led parishioners of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in McMurray, offering support, eliciting laughs and bestowing wisdom – made known his desire to start a nonprofit that would offer excellent java and pastries with a side of community outreach.
“There was a group, the Greater Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association, who had kind of gotten together. I think in the beginning, it was all of the things that we’re talking about now, being a place for people to come and hang out, connect, get a cup of coffee and a smile, but maybe more than that, too,” said Kassiani Callos, Livanos’ eldest daughter, of Mt. Lebanon.
“There was also this idea that there are people who need second chances. I remember Papa saying there are people who are struggling with addiction, who might be ex-cons, people who need second chances. They’re welcome to come in. Maybe this is an opportunity to work. Maybe this is just an opportunity to talk to somebody. I thought that sounded great.”
Paperwork was filed and a building secured, but the project did not progress any further.
“We (my wife, Tula Dziak, and I) were visiting with him and he’s like, ‘It’s not going to happen. I have nobody to get it over the line,’” Dziak recalled. “We had lost the space. There was no money.”
The project stalled and, shortly after the pandemic began, Livanos was diagnosed with mesothelioma. He passed in July 2021.
Dziak mourned the loss of his spiritual leader and friend, and his thoughts returned to Livanos’ unfinished work.
“I’d been thinking about it, and praying about it, and then out of the blue, Andrew (Andronas) calls me. He didn’t even know I was thinking about it. He says, ‘I have a little building in town. What do you think about a coffee shop?’” Dziak said. “I couldn’t even believe he said that.”
While Dziak considered the proposal, Andronas’ wife went shopping on Facebook Marketplace, where she purchased a desk.
“Turns out the desk belonged to the gentleman that donated the property that the church sits on today,” Dziak said. “(Andronas) took the desk home. He pulled the drawer out and a couple business cards fell on the floor. One of them was Father George’s.”
All signs pointed to Fresh Start Café. Dziak formed a board, founded the nonprofit Fresh Start Café, and the group got to work building a coffee shop.
Canonsburg’s director of economic development, Lisa Scarmazzi, and her husband, Paul Scarmazzi, both serve on the Fresh Start board; Lisa lent her decorative skills to the coffee shop’s interior, and Paul helped with the contract work. Livanos’ son Seraphim Livanos completed the tile work, and son-in-law, the Rev. George Callos, said a blessing over the building.
Fresh Start Café will serve Crazy Horse Coffee, Johnny Waffles (a Dziak special, made locally famous at Printscape Arena) and baked goods by Don’s Bake Shop and Gluten Free by Kassiani – founded just before the pandemic hit by Callos, whose delightful, lovingly-made pastries are sold in Mt. Lebanon-area cafés, including Mediterra, and at local farmers markets.
Callos said 25% of Gluten Free by Kassiani sales at the café will be donated back to Fresh Start.
“I want to feed people. I am passionate about ‘baking people happy,’” said Callos, smiling as she quoted her business’ tagline. “I love the idea that the café is going to have local stuff. Your purchase is having a direct impact on a mission, or on a community.”
It’s her father’s larger-than-life-ness, his willingness to always go the extra mile to comfort, counsel, connect, that inspired Callos and others to do the same at Fresh Start.
“Papa had a big personality and that commanding presence,” said Callos. “He’s a leader, but he also was really good at trying to put people into positions of leadership. He didn’t want the project to be about him. After he passed, things started to happen. It’s like he needed to help from the other side.”
Livanos is the spirit of Fresh Start Café, and those whose lives he touched carry on the mission.
“We’re going to do tutoring here. We’re going to do parent mentoring, so teaching parents how to do homework with their kids. Just mentoring in general, whether it be adults or children,” said Dziak. “I want to teach young people how to run a business: how to buy, how to sell, how to engage customers, but, more importantly, how to reach out. We’re going to have live acoustic music here from time to time, because where do young people go to hear live music? They can’t go to bars, but you can come in here, get your latte, get on the WiFi, hang out. There’s just a number of just folks that just want to come and hang out and meet friends and catch up.”
All coffee shop proceeds benefit Fresh Start Café’s mission to serve the community. Outreach is grassroots, said Dziak.
“We had a family in the area around the holidays, mother had stage four cancer and four kids. The young daughter, she was working a couple part-time jobs to help. My employees at Printscape raised money ... and Fresh Start matched it, so we were able to give a nice donation to that family,” Dziak said. “That’s what we’re going to do, is help local student-youth families with whatever they might need.”
Sitting inside Fresh Start Café, where coffee gurgled cheerfully and music played softly over the speaker system on a recent, sunny weekday, feels like being home, Dziak said. He and those involved can and can’t believe the soft launch is days away – March 11 – with the grand opening soon to follow.
Seeing how many people have rallied for this cause reminded both Dziak and Callos of a story the late Father George was known for telling and retelling.
“There was a story about an elder monk and a young monk,” said Dziak, who considered Livanos a friend and faith leader. “The elder monk says to the young monk, ‘I want you to go down to the well and get water for the sisters.’ The young monk goes down and he gets water. By the time he gets back, half the water’s gone. He realizes there’s a crack in the pot.”
The young monk continues hauling water back and forth, the story goes, until one day he tells the older monk the job will never be finished because the task is simply impossible.
“The elder monk says, ‘Turn around,’” Dziak continued, “”look at the path you made. Look at the flowers.’ It’s the path. That was dear to his heart. This place is about the path. It’s about planting flowers along the way and helping people on their path.”
Follow the path online at https://www.freshstartcafe.org/ for more information, including ways to get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.