Morgantown Dance will present their spring production of “Alice in Wonderland” in Morgantown, W.Va.
The performance is based on the 1865 English novel by Lewis Carroll, detailing the story of a young girl named Alice who falls through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world of anthropomorphic creatures.
Morgantown Dance brings the classic story alive through dance and colorful, detailed costumes as the cast is composed of dancers from the Morgantown Dance Youth Ballet Company, the Morgantown Dance School and other dance schools from the surrounding Morgantown area.
Morgantown Dance’s production of “Alice in Wonderland” will be at the historical downtown Metropolitan Theatre at 7:30 p.m. March 31 and 1:30 p.m. April 1.
Tickets range from $20 to $30, $10 for children 12 and under and $15 for students and can be purchased at www.morgantowndance.org on the events page.
