Allegheny Health Network’s Bethel Park Health & Wellness Pavilion, Monroeville Surgery Center, Wexford Health & Wellness Pavilion and Allegheny Health Network Endoscopy Center in Westmoreland have been recognized by the Patient Safety Authority with their 2021 I AM Patient Safety award in the Ambulatory Surgery Center Division. AHN is one of 11 healthcare networks from across Pennsylvania that were recognized for their capabilities, outcomes and commitment to patient safety.
Since its inception in 2013, the I AM Patient Safety awards have honored hundreds of programs and individuals taking action to positively impact patient safety. Judged by a cross-section of national and regional healthcare executives and patient advocates from the government and higher education sectors, the I AM Patient Safety awards recognize programs that demonstrate innovation, impact, sustainability and scalability as well as inclusion of the patient in the initiative.