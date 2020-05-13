Guntown standalone

American Hellenic Education Progressive Association (AHEPA) 156 Philanthropic Society, Inc., a branch of AHEPA Chapter 156 of Canonsburg, presented a $2,000 check May 4 to the pop-up food pantry in the borough to help feed the needy of the area. Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome was presented the check by Nick Mahramus, AHEPA president; George Loutsion, AHEPA vice president; Jack McCabe, AHEPA secretary; along with AHEPA members George Pankas, Manuel Pihakis, Frank Andronas and George Velisaris.

