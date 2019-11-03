A water main break in North Strabane Township has disrupted service for about 300 customers.
Gary Lobaugh, a spokesman for Pennsylvania Water Co., said the break in a 12-inch main on Weavertown Road occurred late this morning and work was continuing at mid-afternoon.
The break forced rerouting of traffic on a portion of Weavertown, between Route 19 (Washington Road) and Interstate 79.
He said service to customers, most of whom reside in North Strabane, was expected to be restored early this evening.