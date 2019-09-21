For more than seven years, Aetna has been a proud sponsor of National Council on Aging’s BenefitsCheckUp, offering older adults the opportunity to learn about programs and services that could save them money and provide much-needed assistance.
There are more than 2,500 federal, state and private service programs. These programs can help older Americans pay for health care expenses, utilities and other basic needs. Older residents can get help paying for prescriptions, energy bills, property taxes and more.
How does it work?
National Council on Aging gives older people access to an online tool called BenefitsCheckUp. To fine helpful programs, visit www.benefitscheckup.org/aetna.
The best part?
You can use it at no additional cost to you.
Aetna is working with National Council on Aging to offer free access to the BenefitsCheckUp program.
Founded in 1950, National Council on Aging is a trusted, nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of older adults. The orgainzation serves as a national voice for older Americans and the community organizations that serve them.
In addition, the organization has developed long-standing community programs, such as Meals on Wheels. The program also offers an online screening tool that can help older Americans find benefits that may be eligible for from over 2,500 federal, state and private programs.
BenefitsCheckup is a completely private and confidential online tool. It provides assistance for seniors with prescriptions, food, utilities, legal help, health care, housing, property taxes, transportation and employment training.
Aetna is a sponsor of the 2019 Senior Expo, being held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept 26 at Washington Crown Center. The Senior Expo is also sponsored by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll, state Rep. Tim O’Neal, R-South Strabane, Columbia Gas, and Washington County commissioners.