Peanut Butter Crunch is powered by peanuts, a nutrient-rich superfood that delivers 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving.

Adding better-for-you recipes to your family’s menu can be as simple as incorporating protein with ingredients that enhance flavor and nutrition.

For example, this Peanut Butter Crunch is powered by peanuts, a nutrient-rich superfood that delivers 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving. It’s a simple, sweet way to enjoy an at-home dessert without ditching health goals.

Peanut Butter Crunch

Makes: 2 dozen squares

1 cup light corn syrup

1 cup granulated sugar

1 jar (12 ounces) crunchy peanut butter

6 cups crisp rice cereal

coconut flakes, for topping (optional)

chocolate chips, for topping (optional)

melted chocolate, for topping (optional)

sprinkles, for topping (optional)

In 2-quart microwave-safe container, stir syrup and sugar.

Microwave 1 ½-2 minutes on high, or until sugar is dissolved.

Stir in peanut butter until well blended.

Mix in cereal.

Pour into 8-by-12-inch buttered pan.

When cooled, cut into squares and top with coconut flakes, chocolate chips, melted chocolate or sprinkles, if desired.

