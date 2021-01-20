Tuna cakes

Courtesy of Family Features

Tuna-carrot cakes with garlic lemon aioli can be made in 15 minutes.

Finding a simple solution for your family’s dinner can be as easy as reaching in the pantry for ingredients like canned tuna to create Tuna-Carrot Cakes with Garlic Lemon Aioli. With less than half an hour spent in the kitchen, you can have a meal on the table in a hurry that delivers the irreplaceable nutrients of dairy. Find more family dinner ideas at milkmeansmore.org.

Tuna-Carrot Cakes with Garlic Lemon Aioli

Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 4

Garlic Lemon Aioli:

3/4 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice or orange juice

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

Tuna-Carrot Cakes:

3/4 cup fine corn flake crumbs, divided

1/3 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup shredded carrot

2 tablespoons chopped green onion

2 tablespoons dill pickle relish or finely chopped dill pickle

1 can (12 ounces) tuna in water, drained and flaked

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

chopped green onion (optional)

To make garlic lemon aioli: In small bowl, combine yogurt, lemon juice, garlic powder and salt. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.

To make tuna-carrot cakes: In medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup corn flake crumbs, yogurt, carrot, onion and relish.

Add tuna; mix well.

Place remaining corn flake crumbs on piece of wax paper. Shape tuna mixture into eight 3/4-inch thick patties. Lightly coat both sides of patties with crumbs.

In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook patties in hot oil 4-6 minutes, or until golden brown, turning once. Stir aioli. Spoon dollops on patties. Garnish with additional onion, if desired.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In