Fish and fries

Crunchy fish sticks are a meal the entire family can enjoy, especially during Lent.

Religious Christians make the commitment to avoid meat in their Friday meals for the duration of Lent, signifying a sacrifice for their faith that recalls the ultimate sacrifice Jesus Christ made during the crucifixion.

Vegetables and pasta dishes are a staple of the Lenten season, and seafood also serves as a popular substitute for meats and poultry. As parents of picky eaters can attest, encouraging children, particularly toddlers or early grade-schoolers, to dig into a seafood meal can be a struggle. However, fish sticks can make a fish dinner more attractive to youngsters. You don’t need to buy the frozen variety at the store. This recipe for “Fish Sticks with Fries and Tartar Sauce” from “Danielle Walker’s Eat What You Love” (Ten Speed Press) is a crunchy, homemade alternative.

