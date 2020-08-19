Slimesicle

A frozen slimesicle is a fun treat to keep kids entertained.

Taking the fear out of trying unfamiliar produce is a simple way for parents to introduce children to fruits and veggies.

For example, these Green Slimesicles are a perfect way for kids to try spinach without even knowing it as it’s pureed with bananas and pineapple before freezing for a cool, refreshing treat.

Green Slimesicles

Total time: 15 minutes

Yield: 6 slimesicles

2 cups (about 1/2 package) packed DOLE® Spinach

1 ½ Dole Bananas

1 cup chopped Dole Pineapple

½ cup water

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

In blender, puree spinach, bananas, pineapple, water and vanilla until smooth.

Pour into six ice pop molds 1/3 cup each. Freeze 4-6 hours, or until firm.

Tips: For refreshing twist, add a few mint leaves before pureeing. If you don’t have ice pop molds, pour into two standard ice cube trays and insert wooden sticks after freezing about 1 hour.

