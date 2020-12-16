Kerry Tomkowitz has a wildly delicious tradition at Christmas.
The Peters Township resident and several of her friends have a party the Sunday before Christmas, which they call the “Wild Rumpus,” named after their signature drink that’s become a main part of the tradition.
“We are three households of friends who feel like family,” Tomkowitz said in an email.
This year the party will be virtual, Tomkowitz said, but they’ll still be drinking Wild Rumpus, which consists of one can of frozen pink lemonade, one cup of raspberry vodka, one bottle of Prosecco and fresh raspberries for garnish.
“We’ve enjoyed many batches during nights we can’t remember with friends we’ll never forget,” Tomkowitz said.
As more and more holiday traditions are canceled or modified, December is becoming the most wonderful time of year to stay inside and throw a couple back. Below is a collection of cocktail recipes submitted by community members and local businesses for folks to try at home.
Angry balls,
- submitted by Karen Randall, of Amwell Township – mix an Angry Orchard Crisp Apple or an apple cider with a shot or two of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
Christmas Cranberry Moscow Mule,
- submitted by Megan Ruse, of Bentleyville – mix Pinnacle spiced cranberry vodka with ginger beer and a splash of Sprite and garnish with a lime wedge and a couple cranberries.
A Bloody Caesar,
- submitted by Renee Boden, of Washington – This is a Canadian twist on a Bloody Mary with 6 ounces of Clamato juice, 1.5 ounces of vodka, two splashes of tabasco sauce and four splashes of Worcestershire sauce. Boden’s family moved to Washington County from Thunder Bay, Ontario, in 1996, and have always preferred the Canadian version of this cocktail, she said.
Cranberry martini,
- submitted by Kara Lapham, of Canton Township –Mix 1.5 ounces of vodka with half an ounce of orange liqueur, half an ounce of dry vermouth, 3 ounces of cranberry juice. Shake with ice and strain, before garnishing with cranberries or mini candy canes or sugar on the rim.
The Freedom Latte,
- submitted by James Bendel, of South Strabane, owner of Crazy Horse Coffee – add brown sugar to cup with a splash of hot water to stir and dissolve, add 6 ounces of Crazy Horse Coffee cold brew, 2 ounces of bourbon, and a splash of cream. Stir and enjoy over ice. Bendel also recommended a “Hot n’ Boozy” drink that mixes 8 ounces of hot Crazy Horse Coffee Onyx blend with 1.5 ounces of Liberty Pole Spirits Bourbon cream. These drinks containing alcohol are not available for purchase at Crazy Horse Coffee, Bendel said.
Spiced hot toddy, submitted by Katie Calligaro, of Houston, who works for a national nonprofit called Produce for Better Health Foundation – in a small pot combine 1 cup of water, a star anise, a cinnamon stick, half a piece of ginger (1/8 of a teaspoon), and half a piece of turmeric (1/8
- of a teaspoon). Bring to a boil. Meanwhile, stir 1 teaspoon of honey and 1.5 ounces of whiskey or bourbon together in the bottom of a mug. Once the water and spices come to a boil, remove from heat and pour over honey and alcohol. Squeeze a quarter of a lemon into the mug and stir. Calligaro said for healthier cocktail recipes, visit the nonprofit’s website at www.fruitsandveggies.org.
Adult apple cider,
- submitted by Emily Dale, of Buffalo Township – Heat a mug of apple cider, add a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice, half an ounce of spiced rum and a cinnamon stick to stir. Dale said she usually enjoys this drink with friends around a campfire because it “tastes good and it’s easy.”Dale said she purchased a book last year called “Drinking with Saint Nick: Christmas Cocktails for Sinners and Saints,” which is like an Advent calendar, but with different mixed drink recipes to try each day. “It has the story of each Saint that has a feast day and two or three drinks that are inspired by their story.”
Some restaurants also provided some special holiday drink recipes for residents to attempt at home. If recreating these works of art seems too intimidating, these businesses are offering “to-go” options.
The Bar Association in Canonsburg, which is known for its martinis, offered a few to try:
White chocolate peppermint martini –
- mix 2 ounces of Godiva white chocolate liqueur with half an ounce of peppermint Schnapps and a couple splashes of heavy cream. Shake and top with white chocolate and crushed candy canes.
Melted snowman martini –
- mix 2 ounces of white chocolate liqueur with 1 ounce of vanilla vodka and a splash of heavy cream. Shake and top with a marshmallow fondant snowman head.
- G
ingerbread martini –
- Mix 1 to 1.5 ounces of Captain Morgan spiced rum with 1 ounce of vanilla vodka, a pinch of ginger and a splash of heavy cream. Shake and top with a tiny gingerbread house.
Sugarplum martin i–
- Mix 2 ounces of plum wine with 1 ounce of cherry vodka and 1 ounce of either cherry or cranberry juice. Shake and garnish with a candied plum.
Pig and Fire House of Barbeque in North Strabane Township shared it eggnog recipe, which is one the family of owner Susanne Sager has used for years. She recommended the whole milk and cream from Twin Brook Dairy Co. in Bentleyville, eggs from Primrose Farm in McDonald, and bourbon from Liberty Pole Spirits.
Richest holiday eggnog – I
- ngredients include: 6 eggs separated, 1 cup sugar, 2 Cups whole milk, 3 cups heavy cream, ½ cup bourbon, ¼ cup spiced rum, ¼ cup cognac, 1 tablespoon vanilla, 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon, 1 tablespoon ground nutmeg. Beat egg yolks on high speed, gradually adding ¾ cup of the sugar until it is thoroughly blended and the mixture becomes a creamy pastel, light yellow in color. Whisk in the whole milk and cream. Over a double-boiler, gently warm the liquid custard mixture while constantly whisking to ensure the egg yolks do not overheat. Gradually bring the mixture up to 170 degrees and remove from heat. Add cinnamon and nutmeg and chill in the refrigerator. Separately whip the egg whites with the remaining ¼ cup sugar until they form stiff peaks. In a punch bowl, fold the egg whites into the chilled liquid custard for a beautiful foamy topping and garnish with more cinnamon and nutmeg. Serve eggnog on display with a ladle.
The Red Fox Winery and Lounge, in Hickory, started a Christmas pop-up bar last year called “Tinsel Town,” which is typically open from Thanksgiving weekend through New Year’s weekend. The winery’s manager, Destinee Notaro, called it a “Christmas explosion,” with “floor to ceiling” decorations. They’re offering some Christmas cocktails to-go this year.
Rudolph the Red Fox Reindeer –
- a cranberry mule with vodka, ginger beer, a splash of cranberry juice, hint of lime and garnished with a lime wedge, fresh cranberries and rosemary.
The Grinch –
- peanut butter whiskey, creme de menthe, creme de cacao, and half and half creamer, garnished with fresh mint and a cranberry to create a festive holly leaf.
The peppermint patty –
- peppermint vodka, coffee liqueur, and half and half, garnished with a candy cane, mint leaf and chocolate sauce.
The Kringle –
- a Christmas spritzer containing vodka, lemonade, cranberry juice and ginger ale, garnished with a lemon wedge and fresh cranberries.
The Feliz Navidad –
- a cranberry margarita, containing tequila, triple sec, cranberry juice and lime juice. Shake and garnish with limes, cranberries and a stick of rosemary.
The Observer-Reporter reminds readers to drink responsibly this holiday season.