84 Lumber is going pink in honor of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month for the fifth year in a row.
Along with the launch of a fundraising and awareness campaign, the company said Monday in a news release it would donate 84 mammograms, totaling $34,884, to local women in partnership with Magee-Womens Research Institute & Foundation and UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.
Since 2016, Breast Cancer Awareness Month has been a key initiative for 84 Lumber. Each year, the company changes the iconic 84 logo pink on all digital platforms, and all associates change their email signatures pink and sport matching t-shirts for the month. In addition to selling the t-shirts, 84 Lumber sold matching face masks this year, with 100% of proceeds being donated to the American Cancer Society, the release said.
“As a woman-owned company, it is important to us to support, celebrate and give back to women in a variety of ways,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing at 84 Lumber. “Breast Cancer Awareness Month is close to our hearts, and it’s an honor to be able to use our resources and platforms to support those who are impacted by the disease.”
The company is also launching a new campaign with former NFL player Brett Keisel and Magee. The campaign, dubbed “Strong for Her,” will consist of videos of Keisel interviewing Magee doctors as well as caregivers of loved ones affected by the disease.
“One of the biggest impacts of Magee’s work is made through the contribution of ‘combined medical research + patient care’ – the combination,” said Smiley. “Our biggest goal through this month’s partnerships is to support the mission of incredible organizations like Magee.”
84 Lumber is also sponsoring “Toss Our Tops” on WLTJ Q 92.9 in Pittsburgh. For every free Q92.9 FM pink shirt the radio station “tosses,” one dollar goes to A Glimmer of Hope – a Pittsburgh-based breast cancer foundation.