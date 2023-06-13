Three area students have been awarded Nicholas Brunetti Memorial Scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each. Angelo and Carol Brunetti have been awarding scholarships to Washington County graduating seniors since 2011 in memory of their son, Nicholas Brunetti, who graduated from Peter’s Township High School in 1996 and died following a skiing accident.
Receiving scholarships were:
- Wyatt Coburn, son of Patrick and Heather Coburn, who graduated from McGuffey High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society, FFA, Varsity Rifle Team, 4H Clubs, the Marching, Jazz and Concert Bands, and the Percussion Ensemble. Coburn will attend Texas A&M University and major in chemical engineering.
- Bryn Riley, daughter of John and Holly Riley, who graduated from Avella High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Marching Band, tennis team, Newspaper Club, Science Club and was president of Student Council. She will attend the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and major in health care management.
- Rachel Zeisloft, daughter of Eric and Roxanne Zeisloft, graduated from Peters Township High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders, forensics and debate teams, Student Council, varsity cheerleading squad and track and field team. She will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and major in chemistry and biochemistry.
