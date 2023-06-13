Three area students have been awarded Nicholas Brunetti Memorial Scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each. Angelo and Carol Brunetti have been awarding scholarships to Washington County graduating seniors since 2011 in memory of their son, Nicholas Brunetti, who graduated from Peter’s Township High School in 1996 and died following a skiing accident.

Receiving scholarships were:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In