Six classes of Washington Park second-graders filed into the auditorium Nov. 12 excited to meet some of their local football heroes – players from the 2021 Washington High School football team. COVID-19 hurt this program’s ability to bring the two groups together last year as they had for the past few years, so the excitement of having it start again was evident.
Washington assistant football coach Lance Vallee has been working with the 2nd and 7 Foundation – a nonprofit started more than 20 years ago by Ohio University football players who wanted to volunteer. For the past few years, Vallee has taken typically senior athletes – football in the fall and other sports in the spring – to read to the second-grade students.
The seniors stood around the auditorium and took turns reading a book that was then distributed to each student. Then, each football player autographed as many students’ books as time allowed and the second graders learned the value of reading from their local “heroes” and the players learned the importance of setting a good example for those younger.