Karen Mansfield/Observer-Reporter
The 2000 Turkeys Telethon, hosted by Range Resources Corp., far exceeded its goal on Tuesday. The telethon, in its second year, raised $54,000, thanks to the support of Washington County residents, businesses and organizations, and all of the donations will go toward providing Washington County’s food-insecure families with a Thanksgiving dinner. 2000 Turkeys teamed with Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to reach struggling families. Jeff Duritza, co-owner of Shop ‘N Save, left, stopped by the telethon and presented Mark Windle, Range’s director of corporate communications, with a donation. Range employees manned phone banks at the company’s Southpointe headquarters during the hourlong telethon, which featured cooking demonstrations, musical entertainment and interviews with the Pittsburgh Food Bank, 2000 Turkeys committee members and more. Range matched up to $20,000 in donations during the telethon, and exceeded that match when donations topped that goal. In an overwhelming show of goodwill, the Washington County community rallied over the course of the campaign to raise an estimated $180,000 in donations and pledges for 2000 Turkeys.