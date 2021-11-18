20211116_com_2000 Turkeys.jpg

Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a check for $2,000 to 2000 Turkeys. This donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Pete Povich, WJPA Radio; Dave Richards, Blue Ride chairman; Canonsburg Mayor Dave Rhome, 2000 Turkeys chairman; Mark Finfrock, Lodge 164 secretary; and David Thumm, PM Lodge 164.

