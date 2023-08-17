Twelve young women from area school districts will compete in the 2023 Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Queen pageant this Sunday.
This is the 68th year for the pageant, held as part of the Pennsylvania Bituminous King Coal Show. The pageant will be held at the Carmichaels Area High School auditorium at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
- Hadyn Chipps, daughter of Ed and Amanda Chipps, representing Albert Gallatin Area High School;
- Trinity Rudman, daughter of Joe and Joy Rudman, representing Bethlehem-Center High School;
- Caylee Balabon, daughter of Brett Balabon and Lisa Stepanik, representing Brownsville Area High School;
- Delayna Easoz, daughter of Zachary Easoz and Erin Quintero, representing California Area High School;
- Alexa Mori, daughter of Anthony and Lois Mori, representing Carmichaels Area High School;
- Ella Lybarger, daughter of John D. and Milisia D. Lybarger, representing Clay-Battelle High School;
- Kaitlyn Erwin, daughter of Stephen and Jessica Erwin, representing Connellsville Area High School;
- Emma McAfee, daughter of Scott and Carrie McAfee, representing Frazier High School;
- Adysan Kern, daughter of Jeremy and Marti Kern, representing Jefferson Morgan High School
- Gabrielle Tucker, daughter of Angie and James Tucker, representing Laurel Highlands Senior High School;
- Alexis Perry, daughter of Todd and Gina Perry, representing Mapletown High School;
- Jaedyn Kohlmeyer, daughter of Jessica Kohlmeyer (James E. Buckley) and the late Jon Kohlmeyer, representing Uniontown Area High School.
The 2022 Pennsylvania Bituminous Coal Queen, Brianna Hensh, will also be in attendance, and Layla Lindstrom, daughter of Andrew and Maura Lindstrom, will serve as the crown bearer.
Admission is $10, and program books will be sold for $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.