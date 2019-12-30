100 objects

Plow Point from Curry Farm
The earliest plows were simply forked sticks and timbers that were pulled by man. These basic plows would loosen the soil, making planting easier. Later advancements saw the addition of a coulter, which cut a strip in the surface, a share, which sliced in the soil, and a mould board, which would turn over the soil. These heavy plows were pulled by animals, most commonly oxen. The next advancement in plows was the inclusion of metal for the coulter, and the now combined share and mould board.
The settlers that moved to the Pennsylvania frontier in the 18th century brought with them basic plows that were essential to cultivate the land. They were reliant on these plows to prepare their new farmland for planting. Being far removed from any markets, it was up to the settlers to hunt for and grow the food they needed to survive. If they could not cultivate their land, and have a successful harvest, their families would starve. The plow pictured here, and others like it, played a major part in the settlement of the frontier.
This plow was donated to the historical society as part of the Hugh Curry Estate in the 1940s.
Clay Kilgore is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.