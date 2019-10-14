100 objects

The Wonsetler Clock
The famous Wonsetler grandfather clock was donated to the Washington County Historical Society in 1924 by Susanna Knestrick, daughter of William K. Wonsetler, the last owner of the clock. It was donated in good working order and continues as such today. The case is made of solid cherry, and the works were made in England. It was made in New Jersey in the very early 19th century. It was brought across the Allegheny Mountains in a Conestoga wagon by Philip Wonsetler, the great-grandfather of Susanna Knestrick, when he moved to the region in 1811.
It would be the cause of a bitter argument and eventual court case between two Wonsetler brothers in 1904. In his will, dated Feb. 24, 1818, Philip Wonsetler left the clock to his wife, Catherine Wonsetler. The clock would then go to her son, David Wonsetler. David, in turn, bequeathed the clock to his wife, Susanna. In the will of Susanna Wonsetler, dated Nov. 7, 1895, it stated that the clock was to be left to her son, William K. Wonsetler, with the condition that it should go to his daughter, Susanna Knestrick, upon his death.
It was after the death of Mrs. Wonsetler that the lawsuit occurred, making the clock famous. At the time of Mrs. Wonsetler’s death, the clock was in the possession of another son, David, who claimed to have bought the clock from his mother. Even though her will clearly stated the clock was to go to William, David refused to give him the clock. In October 1902, William sued David to recover the clock. The case went to trial and the jury decided in favor of William, but David still refused to relinquish possession of the clock. A new trial was called in 1903, but unfortunately for David, it ended with the same result. The jury sided with William. David made a motion for a third trial, but it was refused. It was then that the sheriff seized the clock and the now-famous timepiece was placed in the possession of William Wonsetler. His daughter, not wanting to see any other conflicts between family members, donated it to the historical society. It can be seen today in the second-floor hallway of the LeMoyne House in Washington.
Katie West is a volunteer for the Washington County Historical Society.