100 objects

1920s still
Prohibition, the nationwide ban on the production, importation, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages, lasted from 1920 to 1933. Basically, it didn’t work. By 1925, there were anywhere from 30,000 to 100,000 speakeasy clubs in New York City alone. Washington County had many speakeasy clubs that needed spirits for their patrons, which gave rise to several underground distilling operations.
The still pictured here was confiscated by the sheriff’s men in our area during Prohibition. This still was seized during the raid of an illegal distilling set-up in Buffalo Township. It remained in the sheriff’s office for many years before it was donated to the historical society. Its design, however, is not the design common to the stills of Prohibition, but of the time of the Whiskey Rebellion (1791-94). Possibly, somebody remembered something about great-great-grandma saying there was an old still out in the barn.
Our area has a unique place in the history of our country’s handling of issues involving alcohol. The central government and the states had accumulated $79 million dollars in debt fighting the Revolutionary War. Alexander Hamilton proposed a luxury tax as the least objectionable way to pay off that debt. However, whiskey was the most efficient way for farmers in the west to get over the mountains and turn their crops into cash. In fact, in the west, whiskey was a cash substitute. Pastors were sometimes paid in whiskey, probably leading to some startling additions to otherwise well-planned sermons.
The western farmers objected, but lost the immediate battle, nobody was killed, and the central government, under Jefferson, was strengthened. The real solution was the National Road, opening up vastly improved access to the west and to many inns where cash could be turned into whiskey immediately, face-to-face.
Rod Weiss is a volunteer for the Washington County Historical Society.