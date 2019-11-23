Southwestern Pennsylvania Marine Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the last Monday of each month at King’s Restaurant in North Versailles. For more information, visit www.swpausmc.org or call Joanie at 724-823-0078.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous – HOW is a nonprofit group for anyone who has an addiction to food. Meetings in Washington County are held as follows:
n Tuesdays – 7:30 a.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 105 Gateshead Drive, McMurray, call 412-849-7742;
n Fridays – 5:15 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 105 Gateshead Drive, McMurray, call 412-916-9156;
n Saturdays – 8:30 a.m., Alliance Church, 2510 Old Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, call 412-951-9157.
For more information about CEA-HOW, call 412-225-1664, email info@ceahowpa.org or visit www.ceahowpa.org.
Leukemia & Lymphoma Society meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital, conference room C. The group is led by an oncology nurse. Free parking and refreshments are provided. To register, call 800-726-2873.
Washington Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meets at 2 p.m. the first Friday of each month at SeniorLife, 2114 N. Franklin Drive, Washington. Contact David Von Hofen for more information at 412-837-2542.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets Tuesdays at the Canonsburg Senior Citizens Center, 30 E. Pike St. Weigh-in begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6. TOPS offers tools and programs for healthy living and weight management, with group fellowship and recognition. Dues are $32 annually, with a chapter fee of $5 per month to cover operating costs. Weekly meetings include private weigh-ins and professionally prepared chapter programs with the latest information on nutrition, exercise and healthy lifestyles.
DUCKS, a grandparents support children’s rights group, meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Ohio Valley Medical Center. For more information, call Mary at 304-280-5221 or visit http://www.ovmc-eorh.com/.
