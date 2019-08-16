DUCKS, a grandparents support children’s rights group, meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Ohio Valley Medical Center. For more information, call Mary at 304-280-5221 or visit http://www.ovmc-eorh.com/.
Caregivers Support Group sponsors an informal discussion group from 2 to 3:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Monongahela office of Albert Gallatin Home Care & Hospice, 100 Stoops Drive, Suite 300. For more information, call Pam Ridge at 724-483-4183.
Washington Health System Breast Cancer Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the third Tuesday in January, March, May, July, September and November at the Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center, Conference Room C, 240 Wellness Way, Washington. Parking is free. For more information, call 724-250-6034.
Take My Hand Bereavement Support Group, sponsored by Amedisys Hospice, meets at 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Washington Senior Center, 69 W. Maiden St., and 1:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Claysville Senior Center, 105 Green St. For more information, call Keith Meier or Melanie Antonio Greco at 724-746-6581.
Healing Autistic Loved Ones meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Puzzles ’n Play Child Care Center, 6381 National Pike, Grindstone. For more information, call Kim and Joe Elayzara at 724-245-8489.
Grandparents and Relative Caregivers Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Care Center, 75 E. Maiden St., Washington. Free food and child care are available. To register, call 724-489-8082, ext. 4646.
Pulmonary Support Group for adults with lung disease meets at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month in the community room at Centerville Clinics, 37 Highland Ave., Washington.
