There is Hope, an addiction recovery ministry, meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. For more information, call 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042.
Overdose Grief Support Group for adults and youth meets from 5 to 7 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month at the Fayette County Health Center, 100 New Salem Road, Uniontown. Meetings are free. The children’s group uses arts and crafts to create positive memories in a supportive environment. Adults 18 and older should call Elaine Stano at 724-438-3576, ext. 129. For more information about the 6- to 17-year-old children’s group, call Anna Korba at 724-438-3576, ext. 127.
Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania offers a support group to give victims of domestic violence the opportunity to tell their story. Support groups are free and confidential. Call 724-223-9190 in Washington; 724-852-2463 in Greene County; and 724-439-9500 in Fayette County. For more details, call 800-792-4000.
National Alliance on Mental Illness of Washington County meets at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, January through October, and the third Thursday of the month November and December, at Washington County Courthouse Square, 100 W. Beau St., room 302. Free parking is available in the indoor garage. For more information, contact Jim Gleason at 724-416-7574 or gleason07@comcast.net.
Parkinson’s Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Tuesday of each month in the library of the Grand Residence at Upper St. Clair, 45 McMurray Road. For more information or directions, call Linda Paterni, community development associate, at 412-833-2500.
