Military Support Group at Christ United Methodist Church, Bethel Park, meets at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month. The group is open to all military personnel, their family and friends. Contact Cindy Schneider at 412-835-6621 or ckschneider@christumc.net.
Tourette Syndrome Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the last Sunday in February, April, June, August, October and December at Rostraver Township Volunteer Fire Department social hall, 952 Route 906 West, Webster. For more information, call Rachel Lewis at 724-797-2216 or email Lori Harvey at monvalleypatsa@gmail.com.
American Liver Foundation Support Group meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. James Lutheran Church, 28 Pittsburgh St., Emsworth. For more information, call Suzanna Masartis, executive director of the American Liver Foundation, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, at 866-434-7044.
