TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 1641, Washington, meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the New Hope Church, 22 Cortez Dr., Washington. Weigh-in starts at 5:30 and your first meeting is free. For information, call Donna Geisler at 724-222-6812 or the TOPS headquarters toll free at 1-800-932-8677.
Neighborhood Memory Café, a free monthly gathering for individuals who experience memory problems and their caregivers, is held from 1 to 3 p.m. the first Saturday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, Peters Township. To learn more, visit www.sites.google.com/site/neighborhoodmemorycafe or email Sue Schmidt at sue.schmidty@gmail.com.
Better Breathers Support Group meets at 2 p.m. the second Tuesday of each at month at Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. This club is for adults and their family, friends or caregivers who want to learn or share information about living well with breathing issues. For more information, call 724-258-1932.
Southwestern Pennsylvania Marine Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the last Monday of each month at King’s Restaurant in North Versailles. For more information, visit www.swpausmc.org or call Joanie at 724-823-0078.
Compulsive Eaters Anonymous – HOW is a nonprofit group for anyone who has an addiction to food. Meetings in Washington County are held as follows:
• Tuesdays – 7:30 a.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 105 Gateshead Drive, McMurray, call 412-849-7742;
• Fridays – 5:15 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 105 Gateshead Drive, McMurray, call 412-916-9156;
• Saturdays – 8:30 a.m., Alliance Church, 2510 Old Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, call 412-951-9157.
For more information about CEA-HOW, call 412-225-1664, email info@ceahowpa.org or visit www.ceahowpa.org.
Better Breathers Support Group through the American Lung Association meets the third Wednesday of each month at Centerville Clinic’s Community Room, 37 Highland Ave., Washington. This pulmonary support group for adults with lung disease is free, and refreshments are provided. For information, call 724-263-6600.
California Area Bereavement Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at California United Methodist Church, 22 Third St. For more information, call Maureen Lusk at 724-258-8855 or Pam Ridge at 724-483-4109.
There is Hope, an addiction recovery ministry, meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at Malden Christian Fellowship, 343 Old National Pike. For more information, call 724-434-4597 or 734-785-3042.
