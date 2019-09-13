Better Breathers Support Group through the American Lung Association meets the third Wednesday of each month at Centerville Clinic’s Community Room, 37 Highland Ave., Washington. This pulmonary support group for adults with lung disease is free, and refreshments are provided. For information, call 724-263-6600.
California Area Bereavement Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month at California United Methodist Church, 22 Third St. For more information, call Maureen Lusk at 724-258-8855 or Pam Ridge at 724-483-4109.
Stroke Support Group meets the last Thursday of each month at Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Anthony M. Lombardi Education Conference Center. The group is designed for patients and caregivers to share, learn and grow with people who can personally relate to the daily challenges and struggles they face dealing with strokes and their after-effects. For more information, call 724-258-1455.
