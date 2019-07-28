NAMI of Mon Valley Belle Vernon/Irwin Support Group for family members of adults with mental illness meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month (except July and December) at First United Methodist Church, Belle Vernon, and 7 to 9 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month (except July and December) at West Hempfield Presbyterian Church, Irwin. For more information, call 724-872-2186 or 412-596-5071.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area