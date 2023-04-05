The youth department of St. Paul Baptist Church will present its annual Easter Sunday program at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The program will consist of a reading, speeches by the church’s children, a solo by Demonte Goggins and a mimed video. Easter treat baskets will be given out to the children. Dionne Gill and Jullian Napier are the youth director and assistant director, respectively. Reverend Lee A. Haney Sr. is the church pastor. St. Paul Baptist Church is located at 49 South McKean in Donora. All are invited to fellowship here this Easter.
Jefferson United Methodist Church, 190 Washington St., Jefferson, will hold a community Good Friday service at 3 p.m. The service is open to all.
Crossroads Ministries, 81 Walter Long Road, Finleyville, will have a Good Friday service on April 7 at 7 p.m. and Easter services on April 9 at 8, 9:30 11 a.m. and April 8 at 6 p.m. The Crossroads Band will lead with live music, and Canopy Kids children’s ministry will be available for your kids at the Easter services on Saturday and Sunday. Please visit the church website for more information at www.crsmin.com.
First United Methodist Church of Canonsburg will host a cross walk on Good Friday. Meet at noon on the church lawn and walk with Pastor Jerome Kennedy as he carries the cross down Pike Street and back. A service will follow after the group returns to the church. All are welcome.
