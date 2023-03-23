Registration is open for summer camps at Laurelville Retreat Center in Mt. Pleasant Township in Westmoreland County.
Camps emphasize adventure, outdoor recreation, Bible lessons, and traditional camp activities like hiking, Ga-ga ball, giant slip and slide, swimming and crafts. Overnight campers can participate in the Bible memory challenge.
Day camps are a weeklong adventure for ages 6 to 12, and each child can attend for up to two weeks from June 19 through Aug. 5.
Overnight camps are: Mini-Camp (ages 6 to 8) June 14 to 16; Explorers (ages 8 to 10) June 18 to 23; Navigators (ages 9 to 11) June 25 to 30; Discoverers (ages 11 to 13) July 2 to 7; Seekers (ages 12 to 14) July 9 to 14; and Disciples (Ages 14 to 17) July 16 to 21.
Early registration is required for both day and overnight camps and spaces are limited.
For more information on costs, or to register, visit laurelville.org/programs-and-events or call 724-423-2056 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.