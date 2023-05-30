When Justin Ward, a Life Skills teacher at Laurel Highlands High School, graduated with a bachelor's degree in special education from Slippery Rock University 18 1/2 years ago, his intention was to return to his alma mater.
"There was never any doubt in my mind I wanted to come back to my area, that I wanted to give back the to community that impacted me," said Ward.
He has.
Ward is one of 12 finalists nominated to be the 2024 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year.
He was recognized by the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program, which honors excellence in teaching by K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania students.
"Mr. Ward has and continues to go above and beyond the duty to educate and celebrate his students," said Superintendent Dr. Jesse T. Wallace III.
The finalists are selected from applicants and recognized in Harrisburg each fall. Pennsylvania’s Teacher of the Year will be announced at a state awards ceremony in December and represents the commonwealth at various national, regional and local functions culminating in the National Teacher of the Year ceremony at the White House.
Other finalists and their districts include: Anthony Angelini, the Conewago Valley School District; Brittney Bell, Carmichaels Area School District; Greene County; Jonathan Bickel, Eastern Lebanon School District; Ashlie Crosson, Mifflin County School District; Benjamin Hoffman, Kutztown Area School District; Heather Kilgore, Chester County Intermediate Unit; Stephanie Machmer, Jersey Shore Area School District; Aspen Mock, Forest Hills School District; Sharon Williams, Rose Tree Media School District; and Sally Ann Wojcik, the School District of Philadelphia.
Ward said he was shocked and humbled by the nomination.
"I'm very thankful I'm in this position and able to represent Laurel Highlands. There are so many wonderful teachers at Laurel Highlands and in the Fayette County area," said Ward. "I want people to know great things happen in Fayette County and great people are doing great things."
Ward said he is committed to helping his students succeed.
"My belief is that all kids can learn. I get to teach Life Skills, and it's so satisfying just to see the daily victories with my students. They need us," said Ward. "A lot of times, this is probably the most consistent stability that they see."
At a time when public schoolteachers are leaving the field and fewer people are getting teacher degrees, Ward still finds satisfaction in his job.
"I feel the frustration, I feel the burnout; however, every time I feel that way, I walk in this room and I say, 'I've gotta give it everything I have, I've gotta be on.' That's my job, they deserve that."
Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin commended the finalists for their commitment to their schools, students, and communities.
"Engaged and enthusiastic teachers inspire their students to reach infinite possibilities of success, and can quite literally impact learners for life," he said.
