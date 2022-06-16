Calendar

Today

DISTRICT

Baseball

Fayette American Legion

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, at DiVirgilio Complex, 6 p.m.

Uniontown at Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Fayette County League

ARH Industries at Mill Run, 6 p.m.

