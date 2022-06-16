Calendar
Today
DISTRICT
Baseball
Fayette American Legion
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, at DiVirgilio Complex, 6 p.m.
Uniontown at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Fayette County League
ARH Industries at Mill Run, 6 p.m.
Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 16, 2022 @ 1:49 pm
