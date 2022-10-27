Bowling
District Results
HOLIDAYS LEAGUE
at Manor Lanes
Oct. 26 Results
High three game: Cel Scott 450, Barb Smith 369. High single game: Cel Scott 159, 146.
Oct. 19 Results
High three game: Barb Smith 420, Cel Scott 416. High single game: Cel Scott 151, Barb Smith 146.
