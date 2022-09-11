The No. 17 California University Vulcans were unable to overcome a trio of fourth-quarter touchdowns on Saturday afternoon while suffering a 24-19 loss at defending-league champion Kutztown in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Crossover action.
With the loss, the Cal moves to 1-1 this season. Meanwhile, the Golden Bears also sit at 1-1 overall after earning their first conference title in a decade last year.
Senior quarterback Noah Mitchell finished with 235 passing yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-38 attempts with one interception. He completed passes to seven different players in the contest. Mitchell now sits only 74 passing yards shy of breaking the all-time school record held for over three decades by Sam Mannery.
Junior wide receiver JaQuae Jackson eclipsed the century for a consecutive week, as he posted 110 receiving yards and one touchdown on seven catches. Senior wide receiver Cam Tarrant finished with five receptions and one touchdown.
The Vulcans held a 13-7 lead at the end of the third quarter before the Golden Bears claimed the lead on a nine-yard touchdown run on third down with 10:41 remaining.
W&J rolls over SVC
Justin Huss and Raymond Holmes each surpassed 100 yards rushing and the W&J offense amassed 539 yards of total offense in a 52-21 rout of Saint Vincent College Saturday afternoon at Chuck Noll Field.
W&J showed great balance offensively, as they rushed for 287 yards and passed for 252. The Presidents jumped all over Saint Vincent, scoring the game’s first four touchdowns to take a 28-0 lead en route to its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series.
Colton Jones connected with Huss for a 14-yard touchdown pass to give W&J a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. W&J would add two more touchdowns over the final three-plus minutes of the opening frame. Jacob Pugh rushed in from one-yard out at the 3:01 mark and Jones connected on a deep ball to John Peduzzi for a touchdown strike at the 1:22 mark of the first.
Waynesburg falls to Case
South Fayette graduate Drew Saxton ran for three touchdowns to help Case Western Reserve take a 45-31 victory from Waynesburg between the two Presidents’ Athletic Conference members. The game did not count against either team’s conference record.
Waynesburg quarterback Tyler Raines completed 25-of-37 passes for 310 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Saxton went for 189 yards and no scores.
{span} {/span}
{span}Dakota Romantino pulled in seven catches for a game-high 104 yards and his first score of the season. Halfback Justin Flack ran for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. The three-time All-PAC selection currently leads the conference with four touchdown runs and his 142.5 yards of total offense per game rank fifth in the league.{/span}
{span} {/span}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.