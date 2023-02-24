Multi-genre hitmaker Jelly Roll has announced his Backroad Baptism Tour, which kicks off July 28th and ends Oct. 14 and makes its way through 44 stops. Tour openers include Ashley McBryde, Caitlynne Curtis, Chase Rice, Elle King, Merkules, Struggle Jennings, Three 6 Mafia, Yelawolf and Josh Adam Meyers.
The Backroad Baptism Tour comes after a momentous year for Jelly Roll with his debut country single “Son Of A Sinner” and current radio hit “Need a Favor” from his highly anticipated forthcoming album. Having independently amassed more than 4 billion career streams to date, Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022 and continues to sell out venues across the United States.
The tour will make a stop at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Aug. 15.
Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com, and VIP Packages may include premium seats, side-stage viewing for the entire length of Jelly Roll’s set, backstage tour and group photo, VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster and more can be purchased at vipnation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.