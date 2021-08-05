The Cleveland Indians have agreed to a 15-year lease extension at Progressive Field, keeping them at their downtown ballpark through 2036 and ending speculation the franchise would relocate.
The agreement, which was announced Thursday and still needs legislative approval, includes two additional five-year options that could make it a 25-year deal through 2046.
Also, the Indians are partnering with the city, Cuyahoga County and state to spend $435 million in renovations on the ballpark, which opened in 1994.
“This is an investment in Cleveland’s future,” Mayor Frank G. Jackson said.
The club has been in talks with the city and county, which owns the 35,000-seat stadium, on extending the lease for several months. The current lease is scheduled to expire following the 2023 season.
Under the agreement, the Indians will pay $10.2 million over the length of the lease on stadium repairs and upgrades. The city and county will pitch in $8 million per year and the state will provide $2 million in aid annually.
The extension comes on the heels of the Indians changing their name to Guardians at the end of this season.
National League
Philadelphia 7, Washington 6: J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals to complete a four-game sweep.
The Phillies have won five straight overall and moved within one-half game of the NL East-leading New York Mets, who travel to Philadelphia for a three-game series beginning Friday. Philadelphia is three games over .500 for the first time since May 14.
San Francisco 5, Arizona 4: LaMonte Wade Jr. tied it with a two-out single in a four-run ninth inning and Kris Bryant doubled in the winning run in the 10th in the San Francisco Giants’ 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Giants (69-40) moved four games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They’re 12-2 against Arizona, a major league-worst 34-76.
After managing three hits and no runs against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly over eight innings, the Giants had five hits in the ninth.
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5: Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs, 6-5.
Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles for the Rockies, who took two of three from the Cubs.
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2: Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.
American League
Detroit 8, Boston 1: Victor Reyes tripled twice and drove in three runs, Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox, 8-1.
Skubal (7-10) allowed five hits and struck out four. He had surrendered six home runs in 10 2/3 innings during his last two starts.
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 0: Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in his second start since rejoining the rotation, and the Angels beat the Texas Rangers, 5-0.
Toronto 3, Cleveland 0: Bo Bichette homered and drove in all three runs, Ross Stripling pitched six sharp innings to win his second consecutive start and the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Cleveland Indians, 3-0.
Toronto (57-49) won for the sixth time in seven games since returning north of the border last week and moved a season-best eight games above .500.
Yanks’ Sanchez tests positive: Catcher Gary Sánchez became the latest New York Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus on Thursday after starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole were sidelined by COVID-19 earlier in the week.
Manager Aaron Boone said the positive result for Sánchez came from a rapid test and the Yankees were awaiting the results of a PCR test.