As we are about to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to whatever 2022 may bring, we know that many will be in a festive mood tonight.
And when people are feeling like partying, there is usually alcohol to be found, especially on New Year’s Eve.
We’re not here to lecture responsible adults about doing things responsible adults are free to do.
But we are here to hopefully remind some of those who may not be as responsible why drinking and driving is a really stupid, selfish idea.
First and foremost, if you get caught – and rest assured police will be out in force vigilantly looking for people like you – you’ll face fines, fees, the suspension of your driver’s license, attorney’s fees and possible criminal charges and jail time.
And that’s the among the best scenarios for drunken drivers. Some won’t be that lucky.
There will be those who run into something – or someone else – causing major bodily injury to you and/or others. Not only will your vehicle be damaged (and good luck getting your insurance to pay for repairs when you’ve been charged with DUI as the result of a crash), you and everyone else involved in the mess you caused could end up in the hospital or dead.
If you survive, but kill or maim someone else, DUI will be the least of your worries, as you’ll be facing a much more serious charge, possibly as severe as homicide.
It could literally lead to you spending the rest of your life in prison, not to mention the heartache and suffering you’ll cause the people who lost a family member because of your selfishness.
Still seem worth the risk?
There is no excuse for drinking and driving – period. If you’re going out to drink, designate a driver, call a taxi, use a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft or just go somewhere you can walk to and from. If you’re staying at home, great. If you’re visiting a friend, make plans to spend the night there, if possible, or take some of the same precautions as those going out.
Whatever inconvenience acting responsibly may cause is far better than how upside-down your life will be if caught drinking and driving – assuming driving drunk didn’t cost you yours.
We hope everyone who wants to celebrate tonight has a good time.
We pray that those who do will celebrate the right way so everyone can make it home alive.